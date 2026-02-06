Reddit's AI-powered search is attracting more users than ever
Reddit's new AI-powered search, Reddit Answers, is shaking things up—weekly active search users jumped from 60 to 80 million over the past year.
The tool combines different user perspectives for richer answers, and CEO Steve Huffman says it makes Reddit "the best on the internet" for questions with more than one side.
AI answers in 5 new languages
Reddit Answers doesn't just give you text—it serves up media-rich responses and now works in five more languages.
It's helped boost engagement big time: users grew from just 1 million at the start of last year to 15 million by the end.
Plus, Reddit's content-licensing business allows other companies to train their AI models on its data.
AI personalization for all coming soon
From Q3 2026, Reddit will roll out AI personalization for everyone—logged-in or not—so your experience feels tailored no matter how you browse.
Expect searching on Reddit to get even smarter and more useful.