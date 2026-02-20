Reddit's new AI shopping tool surfaces products from community recommendations
Technology
Reddit is testing a new AI shopping tool in the US that makes it easier to find top products straight from community recommendations.
Now, when you search for things like "best noise-canceling headphones," you'll see interactive carousels with prices, images, and direct buy links—so you can check out what Redditors love and grab it fast.
Tool uses AI to pull real product picks
Tap a product in the carousel to get more details or head straight to a retailer.
The tool uses AI to pull real product picks from posts and comments, building on last year's Dynamic Product Ads.
With weekly search users jumping 30% (from 60 million to 80 million) and Reddit Answers booming too, Reddit is looking to follow suit.