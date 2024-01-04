Free Fire MAX codes for January 4: How to redeem

By Pradnesh Naik 09:22 am Jan 04, 202409:22 am

Codes offer exciting rewards for players every day

Garena Free Fire MAX has released fresh redeem codes, granting players valuable rewards like weapons, skins, character outfits, and more. Each code is for one-time use per player. Some codes may also have server restrictions. Generally, these codes have a short validity window of 12 to 18 hours. Hence, swift action is essential for players to maximize benefits and gain an advantage in tackling tough game levels.

Check out the codes for today

FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI, FYHJTY7UKJT678U4, FTGBHFTHYR566GRK, FYHDBGTDTYHGR5FH F6GHTR6YHR6GRGYU, FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK, FYHJMKRT76HYR56C, F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57 FR45TEYHBTGFEDG3, FKY89OLKJFH56GRG, FUTYJT5I78OI5CF2, FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT, FVYHFT6HYJT67LYP, FDYHGBNE5RDTGE87, FRJNTR67UH675Y4E FKJIT67UWEYHT4H4, FRYHGVTWFBUE45HS

How to redeem the codes and access rewards?

To redeem the codes in Garena Free Fire MAX, you need to access the official redemption page. Now, log in with your account information, input a code in the specified field, and hit 'confirm.' Active codes will deliver rewards within 24 hours in the game's in-mail section. There is no limit on the number of codes you can redeem as long as they are active.