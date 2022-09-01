Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem September 1 codes

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 01, 2022, 10:01 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India for Android users (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer game that offers players a way to access additional in-game items. Gamers can use real money to get their hands on the supplies, or grab them for free via the redeemable codes. The in-game items along with good game-handling tactics may help the players improve their performance and climb up the scoreboard rankings.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX continues to be one of the most downloaded games since its release back in September 2021.

The game's increasing popularity is largely attributed to its enhanced graphics, exhilarating gameplay, and rewards redemption program.

The gaming experience might become boring if you keep using the same old tools and techniques. And this is where the additional supplies are useful.

Details Codes are accessible only via Indian servers

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, players need to follow some prerequisites. The 12-digit codes are redeemable only by users having access to Indian servers. Gamers can access several codes but they can redeem every code only once. They need to visit the rewards redemption page to redeem the alphanumeric codes that are valid for 12 to 18 hours.

Codes Here are the redeemable codes for September 1

Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. September 1 are listed below. Use them to redeem your free rewards. Y9H8-7GY6-FT8D, FQX1-FT2Q-S3WS, GEF8-B4N5-M6YK, OB98-7FD6-E5TR AD2Q-FG8I-H3EI, ET5W-G345-T6YH, RGY1-TG4F-VBE4, G5B6-NY3M-KU8H DCV3-BH4E-JRFI, JI56-Y9HI-8UBJ, FY87-HYBT-VGFC, VXSB-EN4K-56I9 Y8H7-B6V5-C4XS

Instructions How to redeem the codes?

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, head over to the game's rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Then, log in using your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Enter a code into the text box and tap on "Confirm." Then press "Ok." Each successful redemption will allow you to pick up the associated reward from the in-game mail section.