Rediscovered Bangka slow loris thought extinct since 1937 in Indonesia
The Bangka slow loris, a tiny, venomous primate thought to be extinct since 1937, just surprised everyone by showing up again on Indonesia's Bangka Island.
Researchers documented more than 90 Bangka slow lorises across Bangka between 2015 and 2025, and locals alerted the Alobi Wildlife Rescue Center.
Thanks to quick action from residents and the Alobi Wildlife Rescue Center, many lorises were rescued and released back into the wild.
Bangka slow loris still critically endangered
Even with some successful rescues, the Bangka slow loris is still critically endangered.
Its forest home is shrinking fast because of illegal tin mining and palm oil plantations, and many have been hurt by human infrastructure.
Researchers hope this rediscovery sparks more searches for lost species, but they say protecting habitats is urgent if we want these rare creatures to stick around.