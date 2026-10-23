Rediscovered Bangka slow loris thought extinct since 1937 in Indonesia

The Bangka slow loris, a tiny, venomous primate thought to be extinct since 1937, just surprised everyone by showing up again on Indonesia's Bangka Island.

Researchers documented more than 90 Bangka slow lorises across Bangka between 2015 and 2025, and locals alerted the Alobi Wildlife Rescue Center.

Thanks to quick action from residents and the Alobi Wildlife Rescue Center, many lorises were rescued and released back into the wild.