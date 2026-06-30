Redmagic's Astra 2 goes global July 17 with 185Hz OLED

Astra 2 starts at RMB 5,299

Under the hood, you get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip plus Redmagic's own RedCore R4 for better graphics and touch response.

It supports over 200 games with high frame rates, uses liquid cooling to keep things chill during long sessions, and offers an impressive 8,300mAh battery with fast charging.

The Astra 2 comes in several configurations (up to a massive 16GB RAM/1TB storage), starting at 5,299 RMB in China. Global prices are still under wraps until launch day.