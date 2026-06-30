Redmagic's Astra 2 goes global July 17 with 185Hz OLED
Redmagic is bringing its Astra 2 gaming tablet to the global stage on July 17, after its earlier run in China as the Gaming Tablet 5 Pro.
The device packs a sharp 9.06-inch OLED display with a super-smooth 185Hz refresh rate and can hit up to 1,600 nits of brightness, so games and videos should look pretty stunning.
Astra 2 starts at RMB 5,299
Under the hood, you get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip plus Redmagic's own RedCore R4 for better graphics and touch response.
It supports over 200 games with high frame rates, uses liquid cooling to keep things chill during long sessions, and offers an impressive 8,300mAh battery with fast charging.
The Astra 2 comes in several configurations (up to a massive 16GB RAM/1TB storage), starting at 5,299 RMB in China. Global prices are still under wraps until launch day.