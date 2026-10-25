Redmi K100 expected with Snapdragon 8 Elite and 10,000mAh battery
Technology
Redmi is gearing up to launch its new K100 smartphone in China on October 28.
This phone stands out with a huge 10,000mAh battery and the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, hinted by both official teasers and Geekbench leaks.
K100 offers 6.83-inch 165Hz AMOLED
The K100 packs a big, bright 6.83-inch AMOLED display (165Hz refresh rate, up to 3,500 nits) and a D2 chip for smoother gaming.
You also get a sharp 50MP main camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, IP68 water and dust resistance, and HyperOS 4.
Pre-orders are open in China now. Look out for cool colors like Firefly Green.