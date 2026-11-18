Redmi Note 18 leaks show massive 8,888mAh battery
Xiaomi may launch the Redmi Note 18 in India, and the big news is its huge battery: leaks suggest the Chinese version will have an 8,888mAh battery (that's a major jump from before), while the global version should get a still-massive 8,100mAh.
Both are expected to support 45-watt fast charging, so you'll spend less time plugged in.
Note 18 upgraded specs and HyperOS
The Note 18 is basically a refreshed Note 17 with some solid upgrades: think Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chip, a roomy 6.99-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with smooth 120-hertz refresh rate, and a sharp 50MP main camera.
It'll run on Android-based HyperOS and might even show up as a POCO phone in some countries.
Launch is tipped for early 2027, so keep an eye out!