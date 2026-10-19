Redmi to launch K100 in China with Snapdragon 8 Elite
Technology
Redmi is launching the K100 in China on October 27, packing a massive 6.83-inch display with a super-smooth 165Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.
Built for gamers, it comes with dedicated graphics features and immersive Bose-tuned sound.
K100 preorders start at 3,500 yuan
The K100 stands out with its bold fluorescent green finish, flat back, and horizontal dual cameras. It runs Xiaomi's HyperOS 4 (based on Android 17) for smoother performance.
Preorders are open in China starting at around 3,500 yuan (about ₹50,000).
Plus, Xiaomi is also unveiling the Redmi Clip Neo audio wearable at the same event.