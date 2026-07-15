Reelful iOS app makes TikTok or Instagram reels with AI
Technology
Reelful is a new iOS app that uses AI to quickly turn your photos and clips into polished TikTok or Instagram Reels.
Just upload your media, add a prompt, and record a short voice sample: the app handles captions, music, and effects so you can share videos without spending hours editing.
Kate Deyneka built Reelful for founders
Created by former Snapchat engineer Kate Deyneka, Reelful is built for founders and business owners who want consistent content but have no time to edit.
You can even tweak videos by chatting with the app.
Pricing starts at $15 for five videos, with subscriptions up to $100 per month.
It's iOS-only for now, but Android and web versions are in the works.