Reflect orbital plans to launch satellites for nighttime sunlight
Reflect Orbital, a US startup, has a bold idea: using satellites with giant mirrors to beam sunlight onto Earth at night.
Their goal is to offer "on-demand daylight" for things like late-night construction or emergency response.
If you're curious, the service won't come cheap: $5,000 an hour, with long-term contracts.
Challenges and trends in the field
First up is a prototype satellite sporting a 60-foot mirror. But Reflect Orbital knows it's not all smooth sailing; they'll need pinpoint accuracy to avoid messing with wildlife and stargazing.
Plus, launching thousands of these satellites means dealing with tricky international rules.
This project is part of a bigger trend where space tech goes beyond just GPS and internet, though it's still early days for making nighttime sunlight a reality.