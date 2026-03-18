Reflect orbital plans to launch satellites for nighttime sunlight

Challenges and trends in the field

First up is a prototype satellite sporting a 60-foot mirror. But Reflect Orbital knows it's not all smooth sailing; they'll need pinpoint accuracy to avoid messing with wildlife and stargazing.

Plus, launching thousands of these satellites means dealing with tricky international rules.

This project is part of a bigger trend where space tech goes beyond just GPS and internet, though it's still early days for making nighttime sunlight a reality.