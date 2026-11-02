Reflect orbital tested space mirror tech in California desert
Technology
A California desert got an unusual glow on October 10, 2026, as Reflect Orbital, a US startup, tested its space-mirror tech with ground-based spotlights.
The idea? Use giant mirrors in space to boost nighttime visibility for things like search-and-rescue missions, making dark areas a lot less daunting.
Reflect Orbital seeks up-to-50,000 mirror satellites
Reflect Orbital wants to launch up to 50,000 satellites equipped with huge mirrors that can bounce sunlight down to Earth at night.
Their first demo satellite, Earendil-1 (with a massive 59-foot mirror), is proposed for liftoff in 2027 after getting the green light from US regulators.
If it works out, this tech could totally change how we light up fields for farming or help out during emergencies.