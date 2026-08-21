Reform-run West and North Northamptonshire use AI to tackle deficits
Faced with big budget shortfalls, West and North Northamptonshire councils are bringing in AI to help balance the books.
WNC is staring at a £24 million deficit for 2027-28, while NNC has a £13.6 million gap.
Both councils, run by Reform UK, have introduced AI in adult social care to improve and make services more efficient as costs keep rising across adult social care and children's services.
NNC AI transcription, WNC tax rise
NNC now uses AI for transcribing conversations so staff can spend more time actually helping residents.
WNC tested an AI WhatsApp chatbot to answer care questions and speed up care plan requests. They're also backing digital tools that support independent living for adults.
On top of tech fixes, WNC raised council tax by a 4.95% increase and raised garden waste fees.
Across the UK, 218 upper-tier councils are facing similar struggles with a total of £3.2bn in cuts, so expect more digital solutions ahead.