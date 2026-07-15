Regular cultural activities linked to younger physiological age, study finds
Technology
Turns out, catching a concert or hitting up a museum might actually help you stay younger, at least on the inside.
A new study found that people who regularly enjoy cultural activities tend to have a physiological age that's younger than their actual age, meaning their bodies function better as they get older.
Cultural visits tied to 3-year benefit
Researchers tracked nearly 1,900 adults age 50 and older and discovered those who frequently went to museums or concerts had bodies about three years younger than those who didn't.
Even small increases in cultural activity made a difference: each extra point of engagement shaved about a month off physiological age.
The takeaway? Staying socially and mentally active isn't just good for your mood; it's good for your body too.