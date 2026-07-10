Regulatory gap lets OpenAI, Google sell AI to Singapore subsidiaries
OpenAI and Google have been selling their powerful AI tools to Singapore-based subsidiaries of Chinese tech giants, even though those parent companies are on a US blacklist for links to China's military.
Because these subsidiaries operate outside China, they found a legal way in, exposing some big gaps in how the US controls advanced tech.
The catch? AI software is way less regulated than things like computer chips, which has people worried about national security and possible misuse.
Companies split on Chinese access
These overseas subsidiaries basically slipped through the rules, raising questions about whether current controls actually work.
OpenAI has already cut off some Alibaba-linked users over misuse concerns, while Google admits it's tough to enforce global bans.
Meanwhile, Anthropic is playing it extra safe by blocking all Chinese entities from its top-tier models.
Now there's a bigger debate brewing: should AI software face stricter rules, especially as U.S.-China tech tensions heat up?