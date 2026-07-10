Regulatory gap lets OpenAI, Google sell AI to Singapore subsidiaries Technology Jul 10, 2026

OpenAI and Google have been selling their powerful AI tools to Singapore-based subsidiaries of Chinese tech giants, even though those parent companies are on a US blacklist for links to China's military.

Because these subsidiaries operate outside China, they found a legal way in, exposing some big gaps in how the US controls advanced tech.

The catch? AI software is way less regulated than things like computer chips, which has people worried about national security and possible misuse.