Reliance, Google to offer Gemini Pro for free in India
Reliance Industries and Google are teaming up to build stronger AI infrastructure right here in India.
The big highlight? If you're a Jio user aged 18-25, you'll get free access to Google Gemini Pro for 18 months—a perk worth ₹35,100.
Plus, businesses can tap into the new Gemini Enterprise suite with ready-to-deploy AI agents for industries like retail, finance, and manufacturing.
Aiming for AI self-reliance
This partnership isn't just about cool tech giveaways—it's about making India more self-reliant in AI by building local data power (with some help from renewable energy).
That means less dependence on foreign data centers and more room for Indian startups, researchers, and businesses to innovate at home.
It's a step toward putting world-class AI tools within reach for young people and entrepreneurs across the country.