Reliance Jio launches JioPC cloud service requiring only stable internet
Technology
Reliance Jio just dropped JioPC, a cloud service that turns your existing computer into a cloud-powered PC.
You don't need special hardware or even a Jio broadband connection: just any stable internet will do.
The idea is simple: run modern apps on your old machine and skip the hassle (and expense) of buying something new.
JioPC Standard ₹1,000 Ultra ₹1,200
JioPC offers two plans: Standard (8GB RAM/500GB storage) starting at ₹1,000 for two months, and Ultra (16GB RAM/1TB storage) starting at ₹1,200 for two months.
Both work over broadband or 4G/5G networks.
Setup is quick (no extra gadgets or downtime), and you're ready to use apps straight from the cloud to your device.