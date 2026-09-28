Reliance Jio launches JioShield safety subscription free via 10x₹100 vouchers
Technology
Reliance Jio just dropped JioShield, a subscription service focused on keeping families safe: think location tracking, SOS alerts, and parental controls.
Usually ₹1,000 a year, but eligible customers can grab it free with 10 vouchers worth ₹100 each during Jio's 10th anniversary starting September 26.
JioShield offers tracking alerts and controls
JioShield packs location tracking, safety alerts (including low-battery warnings), and tools to manage screen time and app access.
To get started, parents use the JioThings app (Android now; iOS coming October 1), while kids or elderly family members use the JioShield app. Both need an active Jio number.
Once set up, you can keep tabs on loved ones' digital and physical safety without hassle.