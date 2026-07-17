Reliance Jio secures technical in-space approval for 1,600 LEO satellites
Reliance Jio just scored technical approval from India's space regulator, IN-SPACe, to launch 1,600 low Earth orbit satellites.
After checks by ISRO and telecom authorities, this move puts India on track for its first homegrown satellite network, a pretty big deal for the country's digital future.
Jio targets up to 5Tbps nationwide
Jio's planned satellite constellation is not only on par with global systems like Starlink but aims to deliver blazing-fast speeds of up to 5 terabits per second across India, way ahead of Starlink and Amazon Leo.
The network will boost broadband and mobile services through dozens of ground stations.
Plus, IN-SPACe highlighted how this project could strengthen national security and reduce reliance on foreign providers, with talks underway about adding defense payloads too.