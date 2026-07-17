Reliance Jio secures technical in-space approval for 1,600 LEO satellites

Jio's planned satellite constellation is not only on par with global systems like Starlink but aims to deliver blazing-fast speeds of up to 5 terabits per second across India, way ahead of Starlink and Amazon Leo.

The network will boost broadband and mobile services through dozens of ground stations.

Plus, IN-SPACe highlighted how this project could strengthen national security and reduce reliance on foreign providers, with talks underway about adding defense payloads too.