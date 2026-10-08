Reliance Jio upgrades telecom network using its JioBrain AI platform
Technology
Reliance Jio is giving its telecom network a smart upgrade using its AI platform, JioBrain.
This tech helps make the network more efficient by handling things like planning, resource use, and customer support in a predictive, automated way.
It's all about moving from just providing calls and data to becoming an AI-powered digital platform.
Jio partners with Google and Meta
Jio isn't doing this alone: it has joined forces with Google for consumer AI features and Meta for enterprise solutions.
While JioBrain already handles tasks like network planning and maintenance, the company is still working toward full automation.
These partnerships show Jio's commitment to making AI a core part of both its services and its tech behind the scenes.