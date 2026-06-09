Remote working might not be good for your mental health

Work-life balance

Recommendations for remote workers and employers

Epley doesn't recommend forcing everyone to work in the office but suggests making it more attractive. He also emphasizes that as companies start bringing employees back, they should ensure that those coming in have other co-workers there too. Gillian Sandstrom, a psychologist at Sussex University and author of Once Upon a Stranger: The Science of How 'Small' Talk Can Add Up to a Big Life, advises remote workers to intentionally seek daily human interactions.