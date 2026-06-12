Rene Mayrhofer resigns from Google over US military AI deal
Technology
Rene Mayrhofer, a top Android security lead at Google, is stepping down after the company signed a deal letting the US military use its AI for secret operations.
He says this move goes against Google's old promise not to build weapons or surveillance tech.
Mayrhofer decries Google leadership drift
Mayrhofer called his resignation "unavoidable," criticizing leadership for drifting from their values and not being open about big decisions.
He also warned this could put European researchers in a tough spot.
His exit adds to growing pushback within Google, with Andreas Kirsch saying he was "incredibly ashamed" of the company's direction.