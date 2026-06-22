Replika chief Eugenia Kuyda warns AI could spark job protests
Eugenia Kuyda, head of AI chatbot company Replika, is sounding the alarm about how artificial intelligence might shake up the job market.
In a recent podcast chat, she said worries about losing jobs to AI are "super justified" and warned that if these concerns aren't tackled, we could see people protesting.
Job fears beyond tech cities
Kuyda pointed out that fears about job security aren't just limited to big tech cities.
She shared, "We'll live in this very optimistic city where it's all about like future, future, future, but as soon as you get out of here, like it's pretty scary." highlighting growing unease among workers everywhere.
Eugenia Kuyda calls junior hiring unsustainable
Kuyda also admitted that hiring for junior roles has become tough since many tasks are now handled by AI.
She said it's "extremely expensive and completely not sustainable," adding, "I'm not hiring people anymore for these junior jobs, and I don't know who is."
This shows a real divide between hopes for new opportunities and worries about losing work in an AI-driven world.