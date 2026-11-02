Report: Apple to refresh iPad lineup in 1st half 2027
Technology
Apple is getting ready to drop new iPad models in the first half of 2027, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Expect a refreshed iPad Pro, an updated entry-level iPad, and an iPad Air finally sporting an OLED display, matching the tech from the recently launched iPad mini (2026).
Rumored iPad Pro M6, A19 entry
The next iPad Pro is rumored to feature a vapor chamber cooling system for smoother gaming and AI tasks, powered by Apple's upcoming M6 chip.
The entry-level iPad could get faster with an A19 processor and Wi-Fi 7 support thanks to a new N1 chip, plus possible cellular options with a C1X modem.
All these upgrades show Apple is doubling down on better screens and performance across its lineup.