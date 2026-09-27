Report 'Incidental Accessibility' says mainstream tech expands access in India
A new report, "Incidental Accessibility: How Mainstream Technology Is Expanding Accessibility in India," just dropped, showing how regular gadgets, like AI voice-cloning and smart glasses, are helping people with disabilities in India, even if that wasn't their main purpose.
At the launch event in Delhi, creator Abdi Omar was seen on screen and had started using ElevenLabs's AI-powered voice-cloning technology to design a voice for himself.
Voice dictation aids but unsubsidized
Features like voice dictation software are letting folks with limited mobility send their notes and ideas instead of typing.
But there are hurdles: these tools aren't covered by assistive tech rules, so they're pricey and don't get subsidies.
Plus, not all spaces are accessible: ironically, even the event venue wasn't wheelchair-friendly.
Tech is helping, but there's still a long way to go on access for everyone.