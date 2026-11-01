Report: US AI data-centers could erase nearly 15-year climate gains
Technology
A new report says planned US data centers, fueled by the AI boom, could pump out 2.1 billion metric tons of CO2 by 2030.
That's enough to erase nearly 15 years of climate gains, and it's a huge 42% jump over the five-year period, compared to 2025.
Most new data-centers near polluted communities
Sierra Club's principal advisor for climate and energy Jeremy Fisher warns this could even top emissions from the entire US economy.
Around 70% of new data centers are set for areas already struggling with air pollution, making things worse for local communities.
With projects like Elon Musk's Memphis site already choking out residents with fleets of methane generators, grass roots organizing is pushing back, and the number of projects at risk of cancelation is rising precipitously.