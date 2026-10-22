Report warns Texas data center boom could reverse air gains
Technology
A new report says the explosion of data centers in Texas, mostly to power things like AI, could wipe out decades of air quality gains.
With electricity demand soaring, the way these centers get their power really matters: sticking with gas turbines could mean a big jump in pollution, while renewables would keep things much cleaner.
Texas nitrogen-oxide could rise 136%
If all planned data centers rely on the current grid, fine-particle pollution could more than triple and nitrogen-oxide emissions might increase 136%, approaching pollution levels from 2004.
Carbon emissions are also expected to spike by 90%.
HARC's researchers stress that using on-site renewable energy is key to keeping Texas's skies clearer as the state leads the nation in new data center construction.