Reportedly Apple will not include stylus with foldable iPhone Ultra

The prototype stylus was shorter and thicker than usual and attached magnetically for storage and charging, but it actually made opening the foldable phone awkward.

Plus, Apple's new flexible display is softer than regular screens, so using a stylus could leave scratches.

On top of that, Apple has leaned toward touch controls over styluses anyway.

Even without the accessory, the iPhone Ultra is still expected to be a major player when it launches alongside other new Apple products like the iPhone 18 Pro series and AirPods 5.