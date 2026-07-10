Research suggests LHS 3844b may host habitable underground zones
Technology
LHS 3844b, a planet about 48.5 light-years away, is seriously intense: one side is always blazing hot while the other is stuck in freezing darkness.
But here's the twist: scientists think that, beneath its wild surface, there could be hidden warm spots where life might actually survive.
UPenn experiment shows subsurface heat circulation
Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania recreated the planet's extreme conditions in a laboratory using special fluids and crystals.
Their experiment showed that heat could circulate underground and create stable warm zones, kind of like what happens deep inside the Earth.
They're planning more tests to see if things like magnetic fields could also help make LHS 3844b a little friendlier for life.