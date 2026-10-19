Research team develops 4-minute sensor identifying cobra and viper venom
A research team has created a laboratory sensor that can tell cobra venom from viper venom in just 4 minutes, with 95% accuracy.
The trick? It uses liquid crystals that react when they touch venom and an AI system reads those changes to provide rapid venom detection.
AI reads liquid crystal grid
Instead of relying on traditional antibody tests, this sensor uses a fabric grid filled with liquid crystals.
When venom hits the grid, the crystals shift and create unique patterns under polarized light.
The AI then figures out which snake is responsible: a simple, cost-effective lab sensor.
While it still needs more real-world testing before it can be used in routine medical settings, researchers are hopeful this could make snakebite treatment much faster and easier in the future.