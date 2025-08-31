Researchers boost quantum memory lifespan by 30 times
Caltech researchers just pulled off a big leap in quantum computing: by turning quantum data into sound waves, they've made quantum memory last 30 times longer than usual.
This tackles one of the biggest headaches in the field—keeping fragile quantum info alive long enough to actually use it.
Storing qubit info as phonons
Led by grad students Alkim Bozkurt and Omid Golami with assistant professor Mohammad Mirhosseini, the team stored qubit info as phonons (think: tiny vibrations like a super-small tuning fork).
These are less "leaky" than regular electromagnetic signals, so the data sticks around much longer.
Potential for more efficient quantum computers
Longer-lasting memory means better access to results—key for advanced algorithms.
Plus, these mini devices are so compact that hundreds can fit on a single chip, which may offer a possible path toward more powerful and efficient quantum computers.