Scientists pinpoint when our solar system's giant planet Jupiter formed

Chondrules are small beads of rock created when water-rich space rocks smashed into each other at high speeds, thanks to Jupiter 's growing gravity. These droplets cooled off quickly and got trapped inside asteroids before eventually falling to Earth as meteorites.

Research helps us understand how giant planets form

By studying the size and cooling rates of these chondrules—and running computer simulations—researchers confirmed that Jupiter's gravity sparked these ancient collisions.

The timing lines up with when Jupiter was rapidly gaining gas, just 1.8 million years after the solar system formed.

Besides nailing down when Jupiter was born, this research helps us understand how giant planets form both here and around other stars.