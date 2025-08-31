iPhone 17, Apple Watch Series 11, HomePod mini: Upcoming products

iPhone 17 series, Apple Watch Series 11, HomePod mini

The iPhone 17 series arrives with better cameras, improved displays, and runs on iOS 26.

Apple Watch Series 11 adds blood pressure monitoring for next-level health tracking, while the new SE keeps things affordable.

There's also an upgraded Apple TV with a faster chip for smoother streaming, and a refreshed HomePod Mini smart speaker promising more helpful features—all designed to fit right into your daily routine.