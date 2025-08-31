Next Article
iPhone 17, Apple Watch Series 11, HomePod mini: Upcoming products
Apple is gearing up for its big "Awe inspiring" launch event on September 9, 2025.
The spotlight will be on the new iPhone 17 lineup—including the standard, Air, Pro, and Pro Max models—plus fresh updates to the Apple Watch Series 11 and a revamped Watch SE.
The iPhone 17 series arrives with better cameras, improved displays, and runs on iOS 26.
Apple Watch Series 11 adds blood pressure monitoring for next-level health tracking, while the new SE keeps things affordable.
There's also an upgraded Apple TV with a faster chip for smoother streaming, and a refreshed HomePod Mini smart speaker promising more helpful features—all designed to fit right into your daily routine.