Meta's AI lab pushes ahead with Llama 4.X release Technology Aug 31, 2025

Meta's Superintelligence Lab, with an internal team known as TBD, is gearing up to release its first big project, Llama 4.X, by the end of 2025.

This new AI model aims to fix the problems that held back earlier versions, which got mixed reviews for underperforming.

Even after some top team members left and previous models Scout and Maverick (launched in April) didn't wow everyone, the lab is doubling down on upgrades and bug fixes.