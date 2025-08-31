Total lunar eclipse on September 7: Timing, visibility, duration Technology Aug 31, 2025

Get ready for a sky show—India will see a total lunar eclipse, or Chandra Grahan, on the night of September 7, 2025.

The eclipse begins at 9:58pm and wraps up by 1:26am on September 8.

During the maximum eclipse around 11:42pm cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Bhopal can catch a lovely scene of the Moon getting darker slowly while entering the Earth's shadow.