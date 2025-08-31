Next Article
Total lunar eclipse on September 7: Timing, visibility, duration
Get ready for a sky show—India will see a total lunar eclipse, or Chandra Grahan, on the night of September 7, 2025.
The eclipse begins at 9:58pm and wraps up by 1:26am on September 8.
During the maximum eclipse around 11:42pm cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Bhopal can catch a lovely scene of the Moon getting darker slowly while entering the Earth's shadow.
Sutak period
This eclipse lines up with Pitru Paksha—a time when many honor their ancestors in Hindu tradition.
The Sutak period starts at 12:57pm and lasts until the eclipse ends; during this window, people often pause cooking and religious activities out of respect for age-old beliefs about energy shifts during eclipses.