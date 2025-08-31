Cholesterol meds may also treat colorectal cancer: Study
Statins, the everyday cholesterol meds, might also slow down or block the growth of colorectal cancer.
Researchers from Shiv Nadar University and IISER Pune found that statins disrupt a key pathway that tumors use to grow.
How statins help
Statins lower levels of SATB1 (a protein that helps tumors), while boosting SATB2 (which fights them).
This combo reduced the growth of cancer cells in lab and mouse tests—without major side effects.
Potential to enhance existing cancer treatments
The team thinks statins could make current cancer treatments work better or even help prevent some cancers.
They're calling for more trials to figure out which statin works best and how to pair them with chemo or immunotherapy.
A game-changer for cancer care
Because statins are affordable and widely available, adding them to cancer care could make a real difference—especially where resources are limited.
Researchers believe this approach could improve outcomes and help more people worldwide.