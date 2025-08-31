Cholesterol meds may also treat colorectal cancer: Study

Statins, the everyday cholesterol meds, might also slow down or block the growth of colorectal cancer. Researchers from Shiv Nadar University and IISER Pune found that statins disrupt a key pathway that tumors use to grow.

How statins help Statins lower levels of SATB1 (a protein that helps tumors), while boosting SATB2 (which fights them).

This combo reduced the growth of cancer cells in lab and mouse tests—without major side effects.

Potential to enhance existing cancer treatments The team thinks statins could make current cancer treatments work better or even help prevent some cancers.

They're calling for more trials to figure out which statin works best and how to pair them with chemo or immunotherapy.