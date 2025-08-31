Mark your calendars: Total lunar eclipse on September 7-8

During a lunar eclipse, Earth blocks direct sunlight from reaching the Moon. But some sunlight sneaks through our atmosphere—blue light scatters away while red light passes through and gives the Moon its signature "blood-red" look. The exact shade depends on how much dust or ash is floating in Earth's air.

How to watch the eclipse

No fancy gear needed—you can watch safely with just your eyes!

For best views, head somewhere dark and away from city lights. If you have binoculars or a telescope handy during totality, you'll spot even more details.

Clear skies will make all the difference for this unforgettable space moment.