US Air Force to test autonomous tech in cargo planes
The US Air Force has awarded a contract to Reliable Robotics to test its Reliable Autonomy System (RAS) on a Cessna 208B Caravan.
This system can handle everything—taxiing, takeoff, cruising, and landing—autonomously.
RAS is flexible and can work across different aircraft
RAS isn't tied to one aircraft; it works across different planes, making it super flexible for the Air Force's needs.
The tech lines up with their push for faster, more adaptable logistics—think moving supplies quickly and safely in tough spots.
The tech could transform how the Air Force operates
By letting cargo planes fly themselves, RAS could lower risks for crews and speed up missions.
There's even testing planned on big refueling planes like the KC-135.
The Air Force wants autonomous flight to become normal—boosting efficiency and keeping people safer in various operational regions.