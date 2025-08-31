Mark Zuckerberg's superintelligence project hits roadblock as key members exit

Departures highlight Meta's struggle to retain AI talent

Some of the folks who exited, like Bert Maher and Chaya Nayak, have joined rival AI companies Anthropic and OpenAI.

Others, including Avi Verma and Ethan Knight, returned to OpenAI after brief stints at Meta.

These departures highlight how tough it is for Meta to hold onto top AI talent—even with massive investments like their $14.3 billion investment in data-labeling vendor Scale AI.

Despite these setbacks, Meta's continued investments and spokesperson comments suggest it remains committed to leading in superintelligence research.