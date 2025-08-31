Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked on September 4: What to expect

S25 FE and Tab S11 series on the cards

The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and run on Samsung's Exynos 2400 chip.

It'll likely have a triple camera setup with a sharp 50MP main lens, plus fast charging—45W wired and 15W wireless—all for around $790.

On the tablet side, the Tab S11 series should offer an 11-inch AMOLED screen (with an Ultra version boasting a massive 14.6-inch), both supporting S Pen and that same speedy refresh rate.

The Ultra could land at about $1,200.