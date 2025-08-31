Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked on September 4: What to expect
Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is set for September 4, and there's plenty of buzz about what's on the way.
The spotlight is on the upcoming Galaxy S25 FE smartphone and the new Galaxy Tab S11 series, with leaks hinting at some pretty exciting upgrades.
S25 FE and Tab S11 series on the cards
The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and run on Samsung's Exynos 2400 chip.
It'll likely have a triple camera setup with a sharp 50MP main lens, plus fast charging—45W wired and 15W wireless—all for around $790.
On the tablet side, the Tab S11 series should offer an 11-inch AMOLED screen (with an Ultra version boasting a massive 14.6-inch), both supporting S Pen and that same speedy refresh rate.
The Ultra could land at about $1,200.