Researchers build a 120-year record of Great Lakes ice cover
Researchers just built a 120-year record (roughly 1906-2026) of Great Lakes ice cover, filling in old data gaps and extending what satellites have shown for the last ~45 years (roughly 1981-2026).
NOAA's Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory has reported that ice coverage has dropped by about 5% per decade, and that Lake Superior's summer (July-September) surface water temperatures increased by about 4.5°F.
Less ice is changing life around the lakes
Less ice isn't just a climate stat—it's changing life around the lakes.
Fish like whitefish are struggling to spawn, local weather is getting wilder, and even things like shipping routes and winter fun on the lakes are affected.
With shorter frost seasons and bigger storms expected ahead, this dataset gives scientists a better shot at understanding—and maybe helping—the region adapt.