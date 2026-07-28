Researchers create CRISPR-Cas12a2 to target RNA in diseased human cells
Technology
Researchers have created a new CRISPR-based technology called CRISPR-Cas12a2 that can actually seek out and destroy diseased human cells by targeting their RNA, not DNA.
In lab tests, Cas12a2 wiped out HPV-infected cells, cancer cells with KRAS mutations, and even cells where other gene edits had failed.
Precise in yeast and human cultures
What's cool is how precise Cas12a2 is: it can spot tiny differences in RNA and only kills the bad cells, leaving healthy ones alone.
So far, it's primarily been tested in yeast and human cell cultures.
The next big steps are figuring out how to deliver it safely into the body and making sure it works well before trying it in real patients.