Researchers discover 1st freshwater cave snail Erhaia dijiang in China
Technology
A team of researchers found a new species of eyeless freshwater snail, Erhaia dijiang, during fieldwork in August 2025 in a mountain cave in China.
It's the first time scientists have spotted a freshwater cave snail in the country, opening up a whole new chapter for China's underground wildlife.
Only 3 live Erhaia dijiang found
Erhaia dijiang is built for life in the dark: its body and shell are see-through, and it quickly hides from any light.
The catch? Scientists only found three living snails and one empty shell during their fieldwork in August 2025, so this little creature is already at risk.
The discovery is a reminder that these fragile underground habitats need protection before more unique species disappear.