Researchers discover tiny plasma loops on the Sun
Researchers at Bengaluru's Indian Institute of Astrophysics just found tiny plasma loops on the Sun—each about as long as India is wide, but less than 100km across and lasting only a few minutes.
These little arcs have been hiding in plain sight because they're so small and quick.
The mini-loops have temperatures reaching several million degrees
The team used super-detailed images from top telescopes, catching these loops in visible, UV, and extreme-UV light.
Even though they form in the lower part of the Sun's atmosphere, their temperatures hit several million degrees—something current science can't fully explain.
Discovery could lead to bigger breakthroughs with future telescopes
These mini-loops help scientists understand how magnetic energy builds up and bursts out on the Sun—kind of like tiny versions of solar flares.
The discovery could lead to bigger breakthroughs with future telescopes, helping us get why our star acts up sometimes.