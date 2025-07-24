Next Article
YouTube introduces new AI tools for Shorts: Details here
YouTube is rolling out fresh AI tools for Shorts, making it easier than ever to create standout videos.
The new "Photo to video" feature lets you turn your pics into animated clips with cool effects—currently live in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, with more countries coming soon.
'Generative effects' tool and an AI playground
There's also a "Generative effects" tool powered by Google's Veo 2 model that can whip up visuals like underwater scenes or even duplicate your selfie.
Plus, an AI playground is on the way so creators can experiment and get inspired.
YouTube says these updates are all about helping creators stay original while having more fun making content.