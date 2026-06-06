Researchers escorted from ADA meeting for distributing editorial criticizing administration
Technology
At the American Diabetes Association (ADA)'s annual meeting, Justin Ryder, a pediatric obesity researcher, and Steven Kahn, the editor-in-chief of Diabetes Care, were escorted out by security for handing out an editorial that criticized the administration's health policies.
The ADA said they broke the conference's professional conduct rules and refused to stop when asked.
Editorial warned of grave health consequences
The editorial, published in Diabetes Care this year, argued the administration's actions had "grave health consequences."
After being ejected, Ryder said he was warned he would be arrested if he came back.
Another co-author hinted at leading a walkout if the scientists are not allowed to return.
Video of the incident has been making the rounds online.