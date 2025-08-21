Researchers film human embryo implanting for 1st time
Researchers at the Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia just captured real-time footage of a human embryo implanting, using a 3D lab-made uterine lining.
This breakthrough could help explain why about 60% of miscarriages happen due to failed implantation, and may offer hope for people struggling with fertility.
Findings in humans vs mice
Turns out, human embryos push deep into the uterine layer and use strong force, while mouse embryos mostly stick to the surface and pull in just a few directions.
Embryos that didn't apply enough force often failed to implant—hinting that these mechanics could be key in judging embryo quality during IVF.
Impact on IVF
By understanding how embryos actually implant, doctors might soon have better ways to pick healthy embryos and boost IVF success rates.
That could mean fewer rounds of treatment—and less stress—for people hoping to start families.
The study appeared in Science Advances in 2024.