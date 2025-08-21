Gene variant linked to chronic pain in breakthrough study

Researchers studied genetic data from over half a million people and found that a certain SLC45A4 variant was more common among people with chronic pain. This gene helps move molecules called polyamines in nerve cells.

Targeting this gene might lead to new therapies

About 45% of people in the UK have this gene variant.

Targeting it might lead to new non-opioid therapies or even dietary tweaks to help manage pain, since polyamine levels are influenced by what we eat and our gut microbes.

It's a hopeful step toward safer, more effective options for dealing with chronic pain.