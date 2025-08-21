Meta reorganizes AI teams to accelerate superintelligence development

Restructuring of AI teams

Meta's splitting its AI work into four areas—research, training, products, and infrastructure—with leaders like ex-GitHub CEO Nat Friedman reporting directly to Wang.

Shengjia Zhao (who helped create ChatGPT) steps in as chief scientist for research.

The company is also exploring an "Omni" project and redistributing members from the now-disbanded AGI Foundations team (set up in May) across other groups.

Despite some shakeups, Wang says these moves are needed for Meta to stay ahead in building smarter AI.