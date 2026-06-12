Researchers find AI can miss cosmology signals from negative transfer Technology Jun 12, 2026

A new study shows that AI could really shake up how we explore the universe, especially in cosmology.

Researchers trained an AI on the standard model of the cosmos (LCDM), and it handled basic data well.

But when things got tricky, like with dark energy or modified gravity, the AI stumbled because of something called "negative transfer," where it mixes up patterns and misses new discoveries.